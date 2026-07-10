Bunnie XO opens up about the toughest part of her IVF journey amid Jelly Roll divorce
The podcaster previously revealed she and her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, are planning to have a baby together despite filing divorce
Bunnie is looking back at some of the cruel comments she received on her weight during her IVF journey and how the experience shaped her.
The podcaster, whose real name is Andrea DeFord, opened up about her IVF journey on her podcast The Dumb Blonde with her guest Baylen Dupree, revealing her experience with endometriosis, weight gain and the online criticism she faced while navigating her health.
Bunnie confirmed on a June episode of her podcast that despite parting ways from ex-husband Jelly Roll after 10 years of marriage, they are still planning to have a child together, as they announced last year about their fertility journey.
Now, reflecting on her IVF journey in the July 7 episode of her show, she said, “I know what it’s like to try to navigate that. As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s bigger than her husband now.
“You’re literally trying to make a baby with your body, and it’s like people just have no respect."
She continued, “The internet is just so crazy, but I’ve learned that it’s just miserable people who have nothing better to do than just comment on other people’s lives. So you can’t ever let that get to you.”
This came more than a month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May. Their separation was confirmed earlier in June.
During the June 18 episode of her podcast, Bunnie said, “We’re literally settling our divorce in like... We’ve done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks? We’re still having a baby together.”
“We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend," she added at the time.
It is pertinent to mention that Bunnie is the stepmother to Jelly Roll's two daughters, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, whom he shares with his previous partner.
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