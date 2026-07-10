Entertainment

Catherine Zeta Jones 'broken' as she pays tribute to late legend Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler, the 90’s rock and pop legend, died to illness at the age of 75

By Sadaf Naushad
Published July 10, 2026
Catherine Zeta Jones ‘broken’ as she pays tribute to late legend Bonnie Tyler
Catherine Zeta Jones ‘broken’ as she pays tribute to late legend Bonnie Tyler

Catherine Zeta Jones has expressed how Bonnie Tyler’s death has left her “heartbroken.”

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer died on Wednesday, July 8, two months after undergoing emergency surgery.

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Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram that her heart was "broken" with the news that "our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away."

She further wrote, "A one-of-a-kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady."

Catherine Zeta Jones broken as she pays tribute to late legend Bonnie Tyler

Tyler, who was born in Wales, sang Total Eclipse of the Heart at Zeta-Jones' wedding to Michael Douglas in 2000.

She is survived by her husband Robert Sullivan, who is also Zeta-Jones's cousin.

Other Welsh stars also expressed their condolences including Shakin' Stevens who called Tyler "a true professional, and a bright, shining light," also writing that "she loved life and inspired the rest of us to do the same."

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, described Tyler as a "proud Welsh icon.”

Catherine Zeta Jones broken as she pays tribute to late legend Bonnie Tyler

"Her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come." He signed his Instagram post off with "Diolch am y gerddoriaeth" which is Welsh for "thank you for the music."

Sir Cliff Richard said he was mourning "another wonderful friend gone too soon," also penning, "Bonnie's infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world," adding she was "a good friend to all, including me."

Bryan Adams wrote on X that Tyler "had such a great voice", adding he would "always be grateful for her beautiful version" of his track, Straight from the Heart.

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart paid tribute by performing Tyler's It's a Heartache at an event in Gleneagles.

Bonnie Tyler was nominated for three Grammy Award and also had three Brit Award nominations. She was awarded an MBE for her services to music in 2022.

Sadaf Naushad
Sadaf Naushad is a Journalist and Neurochemistry master's graduate with over four years of experience. Leveraging her scientific background, she specialises in celebrity wellness, mental health, and the psychology of lifestyle trends, bridging the gap between science and pop culture to provide expert insight into global icons' well-being.
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