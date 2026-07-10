New 'shocking' details emerge over Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's split
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after three years of marriage
New Shocking details have emerged regarding Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s split.
On Thursday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the ‘Poor Things’ actress and the music producer are working together to handle their separation in “the best way that they can” - with “love and kindness.”
The source further shared that “They’re figuring this all out together,” adding that the speculations floating about an alleged infidelity “aren’t true.”
“For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason,” said the confidant.
News of the pair's separation broke down earlier this week after Jack was spotted solo at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
Following the split, an insider told the outlet that Margaret and Jack’s marriage fell apart over certain “challenges.”
Jack could be very particular about how he liked things,” the source shared. “He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight.”
“Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret,” a tipster added.
For those unversed, Margaret and Jack officially tied the knot in August 2023 in New Jersey after 2 years of dating.
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