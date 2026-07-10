Bonnie Tyler’s health comments resurface just days after her death: ‘health is everything’

Bonnie Tyler said she was feeling “fit enough” and enjoying life on the road just weeks before the legendary Welsh singer died in a hospital in Portugal at the age of 75.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in an interview published in March, Bonnie said, “I’m fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I’m really enjoying doing the shows.”

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She further mentioned, “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

Bonnie also revealed how she had been maintaining her fitness despite a demanding touring schedule.

“I have had problems with my knees; I didn’t have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful,” she revealed, adding, “So, hopefully that will last for a long time.”

The singer also told the magazine she kept active by doing Pilates for “20 minutes a day”, even while staying in hotel rooms between concerts.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart star had continued performing earlier this year and spoke positively about her health in one of her final published interviews, before a sudden decline following emergency surgery.

Her death on July 8 prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the music industry, with fellow artists praising her unmistakable voice and decades-long career.

Bonnie had been receiving treatment in Portugal after being admitted to hospital in late April with severe abdominal pain, later undergoing emergency surgery for a serious tear in her bowel and being placed into a medically induced coma.

In June, her management confirmed she had come out of the coma but remained “very unwell” with doctors warning that her recovery would be slow.

All scheduled concerts through the end of August were cancelled while she continued treatment and ten on Thursday, Bonnie’s family confirmed she had died in hospital as a result of the illness for which she had been receiving treatment.

Bonnie’s family announced her death in a statement released through her spokesperson, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

The statement added, “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”