Where Taylor Swift's relationship with Blake Lively's kids stands amid friendship fallout

Taylor Swift’s strained relationship with Blake Lively has ended her contact with the actress' four children, all of whom she is the godmother to.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to Naughty But Nice that the 36-year-old pop sensation no longer has a close relationship with Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ kids.

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“When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too,” the source said.

“There wasn’t a falling out with the children. She simply isn’t part of their everyday lives anymore,” added a tipster.

This recently married star had been part of the family's inner circle for years, but insiders say that chapter of her life has quietly come to an end.

“Years ago they would have been front and center. Today, they’re no longer part of Taylor’s inner circle,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider insisted there is no bad blood between Taylor and the children.

“Years ago they would have been front and center. Today, they’re no longer part of Taylor’s inner circle,” the source said.

It is worth mentioning here that Blake and her husband, Ryan, were both absent from Taylor’s lavish wedding to Travis Kelce last weekend. The couple shares four kids - Olin, Betty, Inez, and James.