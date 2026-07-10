Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' return comes with one unexpected twist

Taylor Frankie Paul is back in the season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, four months after she was excluded, but not as a primary cast member.

Back in March, Hulu halted the production of the reality show briefly in March amid Paul’s alleged domestic abuse investigation involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

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However, the production resumed after a short period without Paul.

Now, a source told TMZ that Paul might be back on the show, but fan might barely see the reality star as her role has been significantly reduced.

She will only appear in the opening credits and Page Six reported that she won’t be appearing throughout the rest of the season.

Paul will reportedly film the intro for the show over the next two days.

Back in April, TMZ reported that the influencer will not film with the rest of the cast but she might appear “at some point."

The outlet further added at the time that the “entire cast and production crews are supportive” of her return; however, for Paul, her family is her priority for now.

The reason behind the temporary halt in the mid-production of the fifth season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was a viral past video of Paul showing her throwing a metal chair at her then-boyfriend, Mortensen, in the presence of a kid, leading to a domestic abuse investigation by the Draper City Police Department in Utah.

Afterwards, ABC also axed the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, hosted by Paul, just three days before it was scheduled to air on March 22.

However, in April, the local police department dismissed the case and no charges were filed against Paul.