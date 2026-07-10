Kendall Jenner issues stern warning to mom Kris amid Jacob Elordi romance

Kendall Jenner appears to be guarding her new relationship with Jacob Elordi from her famous mom, Kris Jenner.

On Thursday, an insider told RadarOnline.com that the American model, 30, is "hell on wheels" about her mom’s plans to mention the ‘Euphoria’ actor, 29, in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

Advertisement

"The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the insider said.

The confidant further said that Kendall is threatening to quit her family’s reality show if her new beau is mentioned.

Kendall won’t let anyone ruin her relationship with Jacob.

"She's very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it,” a tipster claimed.

Recently, an insider told the outlet that "Jacob is incredibly charming, and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her, and it's intoxicating."

"Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting,” the source added.

For those unversed, Kendal and Jacob began dating in January.