2026 Oscars: Conan O'Brien roasts Timothée Chalamet during his opening monologue

Conan O'Brien roasts Timothée Chalamet during his opening monologue

Conan O'Brien is the latest celebrity to criticize Timothée Chalamet for his insensitive comment about 'opera and ballet.'

The 62-year-old comedian took a jab at the Marty Supreme actor while hosting the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday.

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Roasting Timothée, Conan said, "Security is pretty tight tonight. I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. It’s his first time in a theatre!"

"What are they all doing enjoying themselves?! They should be home where I can monetise it!" he added.

After that, the camera quickly shifted its focus to the Dune star, who was seen awkwardly smiling at the roast.

For those unversed, Timothée recently landed himself in hot water after making an offensive comment regarding the popularity of ballet and opera.

“I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know things where it's like 'hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore, all respect to the ballet and opera people out there," he said during an interview with Matthew McConaughey.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2026 Oscar Awards were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring outstanding artists for their incredible work.