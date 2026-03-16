Reba McEntire puts marriage plans with Rex Linn on hold
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn face relationship tensions
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are reportedly facing tension in their relationship.
Insiders recently told Radar Online that the couple have put their wedding plans on hold after getting engaged on Christmas eve in 2024.
The source said, "Reba's excuse about work getting in the way makes zero sense. It's a crazy U-turn, since she was so excited to become a bride and talking about nothing else over the holidays."
"She even said the wedding doesn't need to be a big ceremony, that she and Rex would be just fine eloping if they were too busy for something fancy and throw a bigger celebration down the line," they added.
It is pertinent to mention that Reba and Rex's friends believe the singer's bad track record with marriages is the real issue. "Once again, it seems Reba's commitment phobia has sunk in."
"She's saying there's far too much work for them both to focus on, and maybe it's for the best that they take a rain check and go back to the way they were before the engagement," they added.
However, sources reveal that "poor guy" Rex Linn was kept dangling for so long even before Reba McEntire accepted his proposal. Furthermore, she kept the news secret for a year before they went public.
"Unsurprisingly he's feeling confused and insecure about Reba's ultimate motives and nobody's blaming him. The way things are going, Rex could easily decide to walk," the insider revealed.
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