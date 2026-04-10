Jack White announces official tour dates

Jack White has just announced his tour dates and he would travelling a lot as he would perform scheduled shows all across North America, UK and Ireland.

The soloist and former White Stripes front man will kick off the US and Canada leg in Washington D.C. on July 10.

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He’ll then head to New York, Toronto, Essex Junction, Boston, Indianapolis, Chicago and Clarkston later that month.

White is then set to return to the UK and Ireland for two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London on August 25 and 26 and then from there, he’ll head to Bristol, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin.

An additional US leg is scheduled to begin in September which would include gigs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta and other cities throughout that month and into October and November.

Meanwhile, the musician has been announced as a surprise last-minute addition for Coachella 2026, which kicks off, Friday 10, 2026.

White released two new singles, G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico, on April 3, before performing them on Saturday Night Live the following day.

He also teamed up with SNL host Jack Black for a version of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.

The pair of tracks marked Jack White’s first new music since his Grammy-nominated 2024 album No Name.