Ben Affleck makes major decision about $60M mansion once shared with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck takes major step regarding his $60M mansion once shared with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has reportedly handed over entire stake of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

As per a report by TMZ, a court document obtained by the outlet showed that the former couple has modified their property settlement agreement with a “transfer of property among spouses.”

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Other sources close to the matter claim Affleck gave Lopez his full share of the property for free.

For those unversed, the property, which is a mansion located in Beverly Hills, was purchased by the couple in May 2023 for about $60.85 million in cash.

Moreover, millions were also spent on renovations and improvements.

The property has been on the market since July 2024, a month before Lopez filed for divorce. Initially, $68 million was asked, but later reduced to $52 million in September. Though the property has not been sold yet.

Currently, Lopez is residing in the mansion while a home she recently bought is under renovation.

This came after Affleck, as per reports, sold his AI company, InterPositive, to Netflix last month for a $600 million.