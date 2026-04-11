Ben Affleck makes major decision about $60M mansion once shared with Jennifer Lopez
The actor and producer made surprising move involving home he shared with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck has reportedly handed over entire stake of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
As per a report by TMZ, a court document obtained by the outlet showed that the former couple has modified their property settlement agreement with a “transfer of property among spouses.”
Other sources close to the matter claim Affleck gave Lopez his full share of the property for free.
For those unversed, the property, which is a mansion located in Beverly Hills, was purchased by the couple in May 2023 for about $60.85 million in cash.
Moreover, millions were also spent on renovations and improvements.
The property has been on the market since July 2024, a month before Lopez filed for divorce. Initially, $68 million was asked, but later reduced to $52 million in September. Though the property has not been sold yet.
Currently, Lopez is residing in the mansion while a home she recently bought is under renovation.
This came after Affleck, as per reports, sold his AI company, InterPositive, to Netflix last month for a $600 million.
-
James McAvoy laughs off career blunder
-
Hassan Campbell compares Afrika Bambaataa to Epstein after hip-hop legend's death
-
Timothee Chalamet Oscars snub was 'on purpose'?
-
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump on live TV over Epstein denial: Watch
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce no longer eyeing Rhode Island for wedding: New venue revealed
-
Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating
-
Noah Wyle shares insights about teenage obsession amid latest honour
-
Where Paris Jackson stands on allegations against Michael Jackson now
-
Jennifer Lopez calls 'Maid in Manhattan' role 'unforgettable'
-
‘Past life lovers’ Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis already planning a wedding: Insider reveals
-
Katie Price's 'billionaire' husband Lee Andrews intensifies credibility concerns
-
Victoria Beckham makes a demand to Brooklyn, Nicola: ‘I need the Peltz parents if it happens’
-
Noah Wyle 'on cloud nine' after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star
-
Love Island's Laura Anderson takes cryptic swipe at ex Clark Robertson after split
-
Nicola Peltz snubs Brooklyn Beckham on wedding anniversary in huge blow
-
Jack White announces official tour dates
-
Dax Shepard tells truth about Kristen Bell's role during his father's painful cancer battle
-
Demi Lovato's husband Jutes makes sad announcement about their first wedding anniversary