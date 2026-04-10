Timothee Chalamet Oscars snub was 'on purpose'?

Timothee Chalamet's loss at the 2026 Oscars has sparked debate.

Insiders claim that the actor, who lost Best Actor Award to Michael B. Jordan, was snubbed on purpose.

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The unexpected result came as a surprise to many, especially given the momentum Chalamet had built for his role in Marty Supreme.

"By the time Timothée stepped onto the carpet, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were framing him," an insider told Radar Online.

Adding, "Earlier in the awards season he had been treated as the clear favorite, but that momentum seemed to have slipped, and the atmosphere felt much less supportive."

"There was a growing sense, both in the media coverage and in the mood inside the room, that he was no longer being taken seriously as a frontrunner. Instead, he appeared to be cast in a different role entirely – more as the subject of jokes and commentary than as a leading contender for the award," the source noted.

Furthermore, sources claim that it was a reminder for Chalamet that he's "still early in his career."

"There was a feeling he had campaigned very hard and very visibly, and that kind of confidence – some felt it tipped into overconfidence – didn't sit well with certain decision-makers," the source said. "People in positions of power wanted to remind him that he's still early in his career. Not winning was seen by some as a way of keeping him grounded, teaching him a lesson, and putting him back in his place."

On the other hand, comments Chalamet previously made about opera and ballet drew criticism, which resurfaced during the ceremony.

Another source pointed out that "from where Timothée was sitting, it didn't come across as harmless or off-the-cuff humor at his expense during the night."

"It felt far more deliberate, like there was a clear thread running through the jokes, each one circling back to the same controversy."

"As the references to his ballet and opera remarks kept piling up, it gave the impression that the evening was leaning into that narrative, almost spotlighting the misstep again and again, rather than focusing on his performance or the work that had brought him there in the first place," they added.

As per the sources backlash, media attention and on-stage humour created an uncomfortable environment and while Timothee Chalamet handled the situation professionally, it "shifted the mood of the entire night for him and left a bad taste in his mouth."