Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena has restricted access to his Facebook profile after publicly accusing Aubrey Plaza, his former sister-in-law, of cheating on his brother.

Baena's Facebook account, which previously showed at least one post, now display no available posts, with the profile set to private.

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The change occurred shortly after Baena allegedly shared content on social media calling Plaza a "cheater" and referencing "instant karma" in response to reports of her pregnancy with actor Christopher Abbott.

Moreover, his Instagram account, still followed by Aubrey Plaza, is already set to private.

Jeff Baena, the late indie filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, took his own life on January 3, 2025.

After Plaza’s pregnancy was revealed, Brad Baena allegedly attacked her on social media.

A screenshot of his purported social media post has been widely circulated and it has garnered millions of views within hours of being shared.

The screenshot featured a USA Today report of Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy. The text on it said, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” followed by, “Instant Karma.”

Taking to Facebook, Brad Baena allegedly shared more posts with such sentiments.

One post said, “People know exactly what they’re doing. End of story.” It had the word “Karma” added to it at the bottom. However, the sentiments were expressed on Facebook reels which have now expired.

Aubrey Plaza and her new partner Christopher Abbotth worked together on the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.