Entertainment

Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

Brad Baena accused Aubrey Plaza of cheating on his late brother brother Jeff Baena

By The News Digital
Published April 10, 2026
Jeff Baena&apos;s brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena has restricted access to his Facebook profile after publicly accusing  Aubrey Plaza, his former sister-in-law, of cheating on his brother.

Baena's Facebook account, which previously showed at least one post, now display no available posts, with the profile set to private.

Advertisement

The change occurred shortly after Baena allegedly shared content on social media calling  Plaza a "cheater" and referencing "instant karma" in response to reports of her pregnancy with actor Christopher Abbott.

Moreover, his Instagram account, still followed by Aubrey Plaza, is already set to private.

 
Jeff Baenas brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

Jeff Baena, the late indie filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, took his own life on January 3, 2025.

Jeff Baenas brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

After Plaza’s pregnancy was revealed, Brad Baena allegedly attacked her on social media.

A screenshot of his purported social media post has been widely circulated and it has garnered millions of views within hours of being shared.

Jeff Baenas brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

The screenshot featured a USA Today report of Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy. The text on it said, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” followed by, “Instant Karma.”

Jeff Baenas brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating

Taking to Facebook, Brad Baena allegedly shared more posts with such sentiments.

One post said, “People know exactly what they’re doing. End of story.” It had the word “Karma” added to it at the bottom. However, the sentiments were expressed on Facebook reels which have now expired.

Aubrey Plaza and her new partner Christopher Abbotth worked together on the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story: