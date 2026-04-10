Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia visit revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start their four-day visit to Australia on Tuesday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will arrive in Australia on a four-day visit on Tuesday.
According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stop in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.
The British royal couple is expected to visit a children's hospital and to also make appearances linked to veterans' affairs and mental health, 7News Sydney reported.
Meghan Markle is also set to attend a women's homeless shelter, with Harry also set to make an appearance at AFL club in Melbourne and attend a rugby union Match in Sydney.
The Duchess of Sussex would also speak at a luxury women's retreat at the International Hotel at Cooage in Sydney.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020.
The couple live in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince Archie was born in the UK before Harry and Meghan relinquished royal duties while Princess Lilibet was given birth in California in 2021.
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