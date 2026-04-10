Prince William and Kate Middleton share personal message as Women's Six Nations kicks off

Prince William and Kate Middleton wished all the players and support staff the best of luck a day on Friday before Women's Six Nations Championship, an international rugby union competition, kicked off.

"Here's to an exciting start to the tournament and some unforgettable rugby," said the Prince and Princess of Wales in a message posted on their social media accounts.

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Prince William and Princess Kate hold opposing rugby patronages, often highlighting a friendly rivalry.

The Prince of Wales has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while the Princess of Wales became patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in 2022, taking over roles formerly held by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The Women's Six Nations gets under way on Saturday, 11 April with world champions England bidding for an eighth successive title and a fifth consecutive Grand Slam.

The Red Roses will return to Allianz Stadium for the first time since beating Canada in September's World Cup final, when they start the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland.



