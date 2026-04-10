Photo: Noah Wyle shares insights about teenage obsession amid latest honour

Noah Wyle has spoken candidly about his dream coming true.

As fans will be aware, Wyle, who grew up in Los Angeles, was recently conferred with Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the entertainment industry over the years.

Advertisement

Ahead of the ceremony, Noah took a trip down memory lane and share spending time pacing up and down the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a youngster.

Revealing he memorised the names of many of the famous folk immortalised on the street, he told Variety, “There was a point in time where I had blocks and blocks of those names memorized, and I could do them with my eyes closed.”

"I’d look at those names and want to know more about them. I’d read their biographies. I’m a product of this town.”

“I’m a product of this industry, and even though it’s sort of an antiquated pageantry, I’ve always wanted to be part of it."

After the ceremony, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was relieved to have made it through his tribute without losing his voice to the moment.

"It's extremely emotional. I was really pleased that I didn’t get this lump in my throat that I thought I was going to get and make it difficult to talk.

"Because I really wanted to say thank you to a lot of people today."