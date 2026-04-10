Love Island's Laura Anderson takes cryptic swipe at ex Clark Robertson after split

Laura Anderson has apparently taken a brutal swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Clark Robertson, by sharing a cryptic post about cheating on social media just weeks after parting ways with the footballer.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Love Island star reshared a post that read: “Why do people cheat on queens for clowns?"

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“Because a palace has rules but the circus is free for all."

The Sun was the first to announce the sad news of their split in March.

“Laura and Clark have called time on their relationship," an insider told the outlet. “It was a difficult decision, they both have a lot of love for each other but realized it wasn’t working.”

It came after Laura shared the ups and downs of planning Christmas with a blended family.

For those unversed, the 36-year-old ITV star shares daughter Bonnie with ex-partner Gary, while Clark is the father of two kids.

“I mean, obviously Clark’s got two kids and then I’m not with Bonnie’s dad and different things like that. So it can be an emotional, tricky time," she told the publication in December. “I think blended families sort of bring hardship.”

“But I do feel that Clark and I are kind of manoeuvring problems together as a team. You know, now we’re really like stronger than ever. I feel in a good place," continued Laura.

“It’s not really something that I expected or had ever dealt with before. Yeah. You know, like you have a child and then you meet someone and then they have kids," added the reality star. “And actually, it’s not always plain sailing. But we’re really strong and we’re doing better than ever really. So it’ll be nice to have the kids together around Christmas time because they get on really well.”

It is worth mentioning here that Laura and Clark began dating in 2024.