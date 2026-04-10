‘Past life lovers’ Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis already planning a wedding: Insider reveals

Jennifer Aniston is in love, and her boyfriend Jim Curtis may well be her soul mate.

The couple were first said to be getting cozy almost a year ago in the summer of 2025 and since then are said to have undergone joint past-life regression therapy.

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A source even spoke to the Daily Mail about all that they’ve been up to and says “they feel their souls were destined to find each other in this timeline to complete their journey.”

For those unversed, the couple is of the opinion that they met in a ‘past life’ following as a result of their intensive regression therapy.

And while the insider admits, “it’s all very woo woo and spiritual but it absolutely works for them.”

What Have Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Planned for their Wedding?

According to the same source, the couple is thinking of a small wedding “away from the Hollywood circus,” and currently “Europe is at the top of the list.”

The insider’s concluding remarks also featured a much more intimate account because they said, “Jen does not like big crowds and would prefer an intimate ceremony with just a handful of their closest confidantes.”

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s Partner Jim Curtis?

Jim Curtis is a hypnotist that Aniston has been dating for nearly a year now and she went Instagram official on November 2nd with a birthday tribute that talked about how much she ‘cherished’ him.

Curtis also followed up with a post of his own that went live two days after Aniston’s and showcased what his celebrations were like for his 50th.