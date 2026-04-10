Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump on live TV over Epstein denial: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at US First Lady Melania Trump on Friday after she publicly denied any link to late financier and convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent White House address on April 9, Melania said she had “never been friends” with Epstein and had no knowledge of his crimes. She also denied ever visiting his properties or traveling on his plane. She even went on to claim that any images linking them were misleading.

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“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims,” Melania told the press. “I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island… I have never been friends with Epstein."

Melania has claimed that any overlap with Epstein was limited to shared social events and that claims of deeper ties are false.

"Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she added.

She added later, “Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false.”

Kimmel weakened her very claim shorlty after in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he showed a widely circulated photo of US President Donald Trump and Melania posing with Epstein.

The late night host befittingly questioned her statement, joking why such a photo would be displayed in Epstein’s home.

“By the way, while you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a picture of you guys on display at his house? Maybe this is the photo that came with the frame, I don’t know.”

He further quipped, “I, for one, when I see this, I think, well, these two don’t know each other at all”.

Kimmel also mocked reports that Trump was unaware of his wife’s speech beforehand and used it as a punchline during his monologue.

“He didn’t know she was going to do it before she did it, which shows you just how smoothly things are running over there,” Kimmel said. “She must really hate him. I don’t know how else to explain it.”