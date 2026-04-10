Katie Price's 'billionaire' husband Lee Andrews intensifies credibility concerns

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has announced he is joining OnlyFans, despite previously making unverified claims about his wealth.

The businessman, 42, shared the update on Thursday via social media, posting a heavily filtered gym selfie.

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He described himself as a “social media sensation” and justified the move by insisting it was simply to make even more money.

"Lee Andrews set to earn more £££: Social media sensation joins OnlyFans," he wrote.

Shortly after reports emerged that Price had decided against travelling to Dubai to reunite with Andrews and her statement that "she had done her bit," the businessman posted several posts with Price.

He also shaded critics by reposting a reel to his Instagram Stories, carrying a cryptic message.

"They're mad because they can't figure out how you're still blessed after they lied and built a whole team against you," the post read.

Andrews, who married Price earlier this year about 10 days after meeting her, has been under massive scrutiny over a series of bold claims, including plans to buy Chelsea FC and alleged links to Elon Musk. However, Andrews continues to claim "the money is there".

"I can’t tell you all the workings and inner parts to my wealth but definitely the money is there," Andrews told The Sun. "And they have to accept and they have to verify, but it will be going in."

He added, "It sounds crazy, it sounds ambitious, but watch this space".

Meanwhile, sources have cast doubt on his credibility, including ex-fiancée Alana Percival, who accused him of misleading her about his finances and more. Andrews has also denied her claims.