Dax Shepard tells truth about Kristen Bell's role during his father's painful cancer battle
Dax Shepard exposes Kristen Bell's hidden side in heartbreaking confession about his father's illnes
Dax Shepard visibly moved to tears as he recalled how his wife, Kristen Bell, became his rock when he was caring for his dying father, Dave Robert Shepard.
For those unaware, Dave embraced death at the age of 62 in December 2012 after his long battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer, small-cell carcinoma.
While conversing with CNN journalist Anderson Cooper, Dax touched on different topics, and soon they started talking about grief.
The 51-year-old American actor and comedian started discussing his father Dave’s longtime struggle with cancer and his addiction.
He claimed that his father’s acquaintances “put me in the position of them grieving and me having to comfort them” because they all spent time with Dave when he was in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).
At that time, the Idiocracy star wanted someone to share his grief with and wanted his then- fiancée, Bell, to be around him.
Calling to mind how the Gossip Girl alum helped him during one of the most difficult times in his life, Dax said she flew to Detroit from California while being seven months pregnant.
“She had flown, she knew I was struggling and she had flown and not told me and figured out where this hospital was and was standing next to the car. What a champ, you know?" The Ranch star recalled, holding back his tears.
It is pertinent to mention that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been in a relationship since 2007. The high-profile couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed two daughters together named Lincoln and Delta.
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