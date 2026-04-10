Meghan Markle retreat under fire after supporter’s remarks about Kate Middleton resurface
Meghan Markle’s Sydney retreat faces backlash over guest’s remarks about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle has land in trouble yet again over her upcoming Sydney lifestyle retreat as controversy emerged around online comments about Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Sussex is set to host the “Her Best Life Retreat” in Australia to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever, but attention has shifted to social media posts by some self-identified attendees.
An insider told a US-based entertainment site that a few of those individuals have previously shared offensive claims about the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis that it was fake.
"The concern isn't really about the concept of the event itself – on paper, it's a fairly typical high-end lifestyle retreat,” a source told the publication.
“What's unsettling people is the type of individuals now publicly linking themselves to it and claiming to be part of the guest list.
"But when someone who is associated, even loosely, with the event has a track record of promoting deeply offensive and baseless claims – particularly something as serious as questioning a cancer diagnosis – it changes how the entire project is perceived.
“It stops being just a wellness or branding exercise and starts to attract a very different kind of attention.
The source noted that this kind of association can “quickly overshadow” Meghan’s event even if there is “no direct connection with Meghan or endorsement from her.”
“The optics alone are enough to raise questions and create unease around what is supposed to be a positive, aspirational experience,” they said.
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