Bombshell reason behind Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman's breakup revealed
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman met in the first season of the Netflix reality show 'Love on the Spectrum' in 2021
The shocking reason behind Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's split has been revealed.
According to The Sun, the beloved Love on the Spectrum couple have called it quits over a disagreement about marriage.
“Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up,” the source told the publication. "They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married."
"She was ready years ago, he still needed time," claimed the confidant.
Meanwhile, another source also confirmed the publication that the two are no longer together.
“They did break up, but he is doing very well,” a source close to David said.
For those unversed, Abbey and David met in the first season of the Netflix reality show, Love on the Spectrum, in 2021.
Abbey recently said that she and David weren’t ready to exchange vows.
“We already feel like we’re already married in our hearts,” she said, as per People magazine.
Last year, Abbey appeared on the Today show, where she talked about her relationship with David.
"Our bond is a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, such as tasting colors or feeling sounds," she said.
“We understand each other [and] the way our minds work,” added Abbey. "We’re kind and patient with each other and we’re our true selves.”
-
Love Island's Laura Anderson takes cryptic swipe at ex Clark Robertson after split
-
Nicola Peltz snubs Brooklyn Beckham on wedding anniversary in huge blow
-
Jack White announces official tour dates
-
Dax Shepard tells truth about Kristen Bell's role during his father's painful cancer battle
-
Demi Lovato's husband Jutes makes sad announcement about their first wedding anniversary
-
'The Boys' creator admits he was 'scared' of the final season shocker
-
Lady Gaga, Doechii team up for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ single
-
Harrison Ford reveals secret depression diagnosis
-
'Barney and the Backyard Gang' Sandy Duncan recalls her 'killing' encounter with Burt Reynolds
-
Dakota Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to 'nepo sister' Elle: 'I love you more than could be imagined'
-
Justin Bieber takes Coachella ‘creative direction’ in own hands
-
Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom gets honest about sobriety journey
-
Afrika Bambaataa faced explosive allegations: What were they?
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans leak despite strict privacy move
-
Halle Bailey shares how becoming a mom reshaped her creativity
-
Meghan Trainor breaks silence over backlash for welcoming baby via surrogate
-
Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa breathes his last
-
Noah Wyle achieves his '50-year' dream in Hollywood: 'Truly humbled'