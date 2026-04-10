Dakota Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to 'nepo sister' Elle: 'I love you more than could be imagined'

Dakota Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to 'nepo sister' Elle

Dakota Fanning is celebrating her sister Elle Fanning's 28th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 32-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her younger sister-actress, wishing her a happy birthday.

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"Will always be one of the first, and greatest loves of my life," penned Dakota

“happy birthday @ellefanning," added the All Her Fault actress. "Thank you for sneaking B12 into the tea that you make me. i love you more than could be imagined. (sic)"

Alongside a heartfelt note, Dakota posted a monochromic photo of herself with Elle from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026.

In the shared photo, the two celebrity sisters are smiling while hugging each other, wearing black gowns.

The post comes months after Elle called herself a "nepo sister."

“I'm trying to think when I started to get recognized as myself because a lot of the time they would ask me, ‘Are you Dakota Fanning?’ And I would say, ‘No, I'm her sister,'" Elle said during an interview with Q’s Tom Power.

On the work front, the Fanning sisters will be seen together in The Nightingale, playing the lead roles. The historical drama will be released in 2027.

Apart from that, Elle is gearing up for the release of Rosebush Pruning, which is set to hit cinemas on April 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, Dakota is also set to star in the film, The Sun Never Sets.