Demi Lovato's husband Jutes makes sad announcement about their first wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato and Jutes will be missing their first wedding anniversary as their tour schedules pull them in different directions.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025, will spend the milestone apart, with Jutes touring Europe and North America, while Lovato kicks off her own run across the US.

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Speaking in a recent interview, Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, admitted the situation has been difficult to process.

“It’s one of those things where we get sad when we talk about it,” he told E! News while reflecting on how they're coping with it. "So we’re like, ‘We won’t think about it yet.’ It’s gonna be tough, there’s no way around that.”

Despite the setback, he said they plan to celebrate once they reunite after their tours, even if it means marking the occasion late. “We’re just gonna pretend. As soon as tour is over and we’re together, we’re gonna celebrate and that’ll be awesome," Jutes told the magazine.

He continued, “It’s part of the job… we’ll just have to FaceTime a ton and figure it out”.

Jutes also gushed about their bond, saying the pair are each other’s biggest supporters.

“She believes in me more than I believe in myself. Beyond me being in love with her, [she] is one of the most talented human beings on planet Earth. So when someone that talented believes in you, it feels good and it fuels you."

“We love to see each other win. Seeing her win makes me feel better than seeing myself win,” he told the magazine.

Jutes also rubbished the idea that fighting between couples is "just part of marriage". He explained, “You hear all these stories like, ‘Marriage is tough' and ‘You’re gonna fight and that’s just part of marriage’ and I’m like, not for me."

He went on, I keep getting surprised by like, ‘Is that supposed to be happening? Should we pretend to fight or something?’”

Jutes added that he's "looking forward to falling more in love" with Lovato every day.

Lovato also echoed the sentiments in a separate interview, saying their relationship has deepened since their wedding.

"I really thought on my wedding day—that was maxed out, like the most amount of love that you'll ever feel for a person, and then time goes by and you just form this connection that is so intimate and so fulfilling that you just fall completely more and more in love," Lovato told E! News in a separate interview.

Lovato also revealed that the secret to their strong bond is having fun together. "We laugh, we have so much fun together. We stay up late laughing until we're crying and it just feels like a giant sleepover with your best friend that you happen to be really, really attracted to."