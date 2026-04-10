Justin Bieber takes Coachella ‘creative direction’ in own hands

Justin Bieber has decided to take full charge of how he would design and execute his Coachella set.

The 32-year-old pop star has been busy preparing to take to the stage at the world-famous festival in California on April 11 and 18.

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A source told Us Weekly, "He's been involved in everything all along, from negotiating his own paycheck to working on the show's creative direction. He even helped design the merch that'll be sold on the grounds — T-shirts, hoodies, hats, etc."

Justin is reportedly set to become the highest-paid act in the festival's nearly three-decade history and the insider claims that the Baby singer is determined to prove himself on his own terms.

"Justin doesn't feel he has something to prove, but at the same time, he wants to flex that he can put on a memorable show without a huge team like he once had. It's all his vision, brought to life by just a few people,” the source added.

They further mentioned, "Justin is very proud of his Swag albums [released in 2025], so he wants to spotlight them, but he’s also packing his set with old hits that he hasn’t performed in years. He knows the crowd will want to hear those too.”

"He’s been fine-tuning and changing some things as recently as this week. It’s all very fluid, but the bulk of the show is finalised and has been run through,” they added.

This comes after his wife, Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she finds ways of "sharing responsibilities" with Justin.

The loved-up couple have a 19-month-old son called Jack, and Hailey revealed how they balance their individual careers with their parenting responsibilities.

"Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities,” she said during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in Australia, adding, "I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier."