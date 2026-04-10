Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom gets honest about sobriety journey

Lamar Odom got candid about his sobriety journey nearly three months after the former professional basketball player was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Las Vegas.

The two-time NBA champion recently appeared on Page Six Radio, where he revealed how he became "completely sober" during his battle with addiction.

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“Right now I'm completely sober—I don't even drink alcohol,” said Lamar. “If you do your education, addiction [is where] you suffer from a brain disease, just like cancer or any other disease. I don't think anyone would wish to have cancer."

The formal professional player further said, “So, me being educated on disease, the more and more I get educated, the more and more it's easier for me to stay sober.”

"If you have an addictive mind, the last thing you want to do is feed it any type of drugs," Lamar added, who was married to reality star Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.

Following his January arrest, the 46-year-old enrolled himself in a 30-day program at a recovery center in Los Angeles.

“I am almost 60 days completely sober,” he told USA Today in March. “No pot, no alcohol. I think, with me, stopping the marijuana was probably the hardest.”