Sobeys cheese recall: multiple products pulled due to possible listeria contamination

Sobeys-owned grocery stores have issued a Canada-wide recall of several prepared food products due to a potential listeria contamination.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall affects a range of cheese-containing items sold across Canada, except in Quebec.

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Products were distributed through multiple Sobeys banners, including Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.

According to the agency, the affected items include various pasta salads, cauliflower cakes, wraps and seafood products.

Several items sold at Thrifty Foods locations in British Columbia are also included in the recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the products are being pulled from shelves as a precaution due to the risk of listeria, a bacterium that can cause serious illness, particularly in vulnerable groups such as older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are advised not to consume the recalled products and to either dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to monitor the situation and is urging the public to remain cautious when handling recalled items.