Steven Spielberg breaks silence on losing huge sci-fi film to Christopher Nolan

Steven Spielberg has finally broken the silence on losing a huge sci-fi film to Christopher Nolan.

The 79-year-old filmmaker almost directed 2014's Interstellar but believes it was best not to. The film was ultimately directed by Christopher Nolan.

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In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Steven said that Christopher made a much better Interstellar than he would have.

"I was involved with Interstellar for a year," said Steven. “Kip Thorne brought me the project with Lynda Obst, the producer, and I became fascinated with it. "

"I spent a lot of time at the [Jet Propulsion Laboratory] in Pasadena, California, talking to the scientists there and the aerospace engineers," he continued.

The Jurassic Park director further told the outlet, “I actually hired Chris Nolan’s brother to write the first and second draft for me, but it didn’t stick. He actually said, ‘If there comes a point where you decide not to make this movie, I can tell you who’s gonna grab it. "

"He’s already bugging me about it. And that’s my brother Chris.’ He was absolutely right. The second I decided not to make it, Chris jumped on board, probably the next day," he added.

Steven then lauded the work Christopher ultimately did on the movie, stating, “Interstellar was a much better movie in Chris Nolan's hands than it would have been in mine."

For those unversed, Interstellar was released in cinemas on October 26, 2014, and grossed nearly $800 million.