Eric Swalwell campaign rocked by assault allegations as top Democrats urge him to drop out

Eric Swalwell’s campaign for California governor is facing mounting pressure after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault, prompting calls from senior Democrats for an investigation and for him to withdraw from the race.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the former aide alleged she had sexual encounters with Swalwell while he was her boss and claimed he twice sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

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In a statement, she said: “This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability. As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

The allegations have triggered swift political fallout. Democratic representatives Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray stepped down as campaign co-chairs and urged Swalwell to exit the race.

Gray said: “Today’s reports about Eric Swalwell’s conduct while in office are deeply disturbing. Harassment, abuse, and violence of any sort are unacceptable.”

Senior Democratic leaders, including Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, issued a joint statement calling for “a swift investigation” and for Swalwell to end his campaign.

Senator Ruben Gallego withdrew his endorsement, saying, “What is described is indefensible,” and emphasising that women who come forward “deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed.”

Swalwell has not publicly responded in detail to the allegations. The California primary is scheduled for June 2.