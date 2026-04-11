Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin reveals shock ‘opportunity’ in ongoing case

In new unsealed court documents, it is reportedly written that Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, allegedly said he had the "opportunity" to assassinate the conservative activist.

Authorities accuse Robinson of killing Kirk while the right-wing political activist was speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025.

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On the day of the shooting, Robinson's partner allegedly received a message from Robinson to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard," according to a search warrant affidavit among the unsealed court documents, as per ABC News.

Robinson's partner told police he found a handwritten letter under the keyboard. The Police assured that they viewed the partner's photo of the letter.

"If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence," the letter began, according to ABC News and local outlets KUTV and ABC4.

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it," Robinson allegedly wrote. "I don't know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you."

"I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler," the letter allegedly ended.

Amid the manhunt for Robinson after he fled the crime scene, he texted his partner that he was growing worried, The Salt Lake Tribune reported, also citing the unsealed search warrant.

By the evening of September 11, Robinson surrendered to authorities and was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Tyler Robinson's next court appearance is on April 17, when the defense and prosecution will argue over permission to use cameras in the courtroom throughout his case.