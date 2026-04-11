Winter storm warning issued as Sierra Nevada braces for heavy snow and travel disruptions
A major winter storm with snow is forecast to begin Friday evening and intensify through the weekend
A major winter storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions across Northern California.
According to the National Weather Service, a major storm with snow is forecast to begin Friday evening and intensify through the weekend.
Forecasters say higher elevations above 4,500 feet could see between one and two feet of snow, with some areas receiving up to four feet.
Lower elevations near 4,000 feet may also receive light accumulation, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Strong winds of up to 50 mph are expected to accompany the storm, raising the risk of blowing snow and sudden whiteout conditions.
Officials warn that travel may become difficult or impossible, particularly from Saturday into Sunday.
The Sierra Nevada is a critical transport corridor, and closures could have wider economic effects, including delays to supply chains and reduced tourism activity.
Drivers are being urged to monitor forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions as the storm develops.
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