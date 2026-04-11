Ralph Fiennes backs shocking female Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' reboot
Ralph Fiennes has also reflected on the possibility of returning to play Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes famously portrayed Voldemort on the big screen for years in the Harry Potter franchise.
Now, as a reboot is in the works, he has backed his fellow actor for the Dark Lord role.
She is Tilda Swinton, a surprising replacement, some fans would say. However, the actress has a history of working in high-fantasy series. Narnia, for example.
"I think she would be amazing!" he tells The Claudia Winkleman Show on BBC One.
His surprising support prompts Claudia to agree, "She would be fantastic!"
However, before backing the actress as a possible candidate, Fiennes shared his thoughts on reprising his menacing character.
"I remember being asked the question once we’d shot the total film series: would I reprise the part? And this was some years ago, and I said, "Yes, I’d love to,”’ the Skyfall actor admits.
"But then, nothing’s happened, and I think that ship has sailed," he adds.
So far, no actor has been cast for the dark wizard role in the Harry Potter TV series, prompting rumours of possible contenders in the run-up.
"Can you make that the headline?" he told The Sunday Times before stating that he was not considered for the role of Voldemort.
Harry Potter season one will air in Christmas 2026 on HBO Max.
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