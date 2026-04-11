Why Paris Jackson skips 'Michael' premiere?

Paris Jackson was noticeably absent from the premiere of the upcoming biopic of her father, Michael Jackson.

Most of the Jackson family members were spotted at 'Michael's world premiere at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Paris, on the other hand chosed to spend time in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

Paris was photographed chatting with a friend and smoking a cigarette on the streets of Los Angeles, via TMZ.

The Jackson family members that attended the event were Michael's son Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson, along with Jaafar Jackson, who portrays the king of pops in the film as well as his father Jermaine Jackson and uncle Jackie Jackson.

Paris has been previously vocal about her concern over the biopic. She clapped back at Colman Domingo's remarks who suggested that she had contributed to the film. At the time, she revealed parts of the script felt dishonest and “didn’t sit right” with her. However, they later clarified their disagreement had sparked after a misunderstanding.

Even after resolving the conflict, Paris has continued to clash with executors of her father’s estate, John Branca and John McClain.

She recently blamed Branca for what she described as the film’s “botched production,” claiming reshoots reportedly cost more than $10 million.