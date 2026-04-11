Teddi Mellencamp confirms she's dating 'older' man amid cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her new relationship with 'older' man amid her ongoing stage 4 cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her love life amid her ongoing stage 4 cancer battle.
During the latest episode of her and Tamra Judge’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the 44-year-old TV personality revealed that she’s dating an older man.
“We’re going to call him Derek,” teased Teddi. “He’s older than I am.”
Keeping the identity of her new boyfriend under wraps, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that their relationship deals with challenges due to their children.
“That’s the thing when you’re dating and you’re both parents,” said the mother-of-three. “Like, how are you ever supposed to get past first base? I have kids in my house. He has kids in his house.”
John Mellencamp's daughter further explained that she’s approaching the relationship differently than in the past.
“I’m taking it slow with him. Normally that hasn’t been my past,” admitted Teddi.
The reality star, who is currently battling stage 4 melanoma cancer, said that her new partner is very supportive.
“He’s pretty good about it,” she said. “He’s a relatively positive and logical person in general," said Teddi. “But the thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh."
For those unversed, Teddi filed for divorce from her ex, Edwin Arroyave, in November 2024. The exes share three kids - Slate 12, Cruz 11, and Dove 6.
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