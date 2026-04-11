North West goes all-in on goth glam for Coachella 2026
North West steps out in goth-inspired look at Coachella 2026
North West was spotted enjoying day one of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
The 12-year-old, eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned up to the festival in a bold, goth-inspired outfit, sporting an oversized black-and-white graphic T-shirt with shorts and chunky platform boots. She also layered heavily with jewellery to go with her signature bright blue hair, which she wore loose.
North also had the company of her close friend Sophia, who goes with the username @starxxsophia on Instagram. North also shared a glimpse of their plans on social media before reaching the festival.
While Kim was not seen at the festival, North was still joined by family, with her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all reportedly in attendance.
North's outing comes while a renewed controversy surrounded her father, barring him from entering the UK over his past remarks despite a public apology.
Meanwhile, Coachella has once again drawn major crowds, with artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G kicking off the annual festival.
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