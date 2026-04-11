Olivia Dean gives reason to why she still ‘can’t believe her Grammy win

Olivia Dean has just opened up about the fact that she was surprised by her recent Grammy win in the category of Best New Artist.

The British musician has reflected on winning her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in February and now speaking to ELLE, she admitted that her win was not expected by her.

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"My heart is extremely full in a way that is kind of hard to even describe," the Man I Need singer said as she paused to explain herself further.

Olivia continued, "I did not think that was going to happen. I can't lie to you. I've never won an award for music before."

She also recalled experiencing a memorable moment at the ceremony with fellow artist Lauryn Hill, who won the same award in 1999, the year Olivia was born.

"I need to try and explain this properly, so you can truly wrap your head around it," she told the publication. "There I am standing at the Grammys. I'm looking at Lauryn Hill, and she is doing this amazing D'Angelo tribute. She's in my eyeline. I believe I'm in hers. I don't think she was checking for me, but I was checking her."

The 27-year-old continued, "She won Best New Artist the year I was born, my middle name is Lauryn after her... It was all the most serendipitous full-circle moment."

Olivia added that the experience was a striking contrast to where she had been just weeks earlier, "I was just at home in London a couple of weeks ago on my sofa, then suddenly I'm holding a Grammy, and Queen Latifah's looking at me."

The So Easy (To Fall in Love), who rose to international prominence last year, was named Best New Artist ahead of fellow nominees Addison Rae, Lola Young, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, Katseye, Sombr and The Marías.

It is also pertinent to mention that Olivia Dean has since been on a successful awards streak, winning four BRIT Awards and three MOBOs.