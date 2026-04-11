Natasha Lyonne breaks silence over ICE detainment

Natasha Lyonne just alleged that she was "detained" after being escorted off a flight by ICE officers, off a flight from Los Angeles to New York after the Euphoria season three premiere

The 47-year-old actress has now taken to social media to address the incident, confirming that she took Lunesta, a prescription sedative used to treat insomnia, before the plane was scheduled to take off.

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Natasha wrote on X, "I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red eye flight to NYC. Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap. Plan was to be bushy tailed and beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a slot with our beloved @DrewBarrymore, upon landing. Was looking forward to seeing Drew and have an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans and I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess. Thanks for all the love and support. Never had a problem with @Delta or @TSA before. Heart is with our unpaid @TSA workers. Apologies to any travelers who were delayed. (sic)"

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which TSA operates under, has denied the actress' claims.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine, "Neither ICE nor TSA escorted or detained Natasha Lyonne." Delta, on the other hand, has yet to make any public comment.

The actress previously addressed the incident in a vague post on social media and made a reference to the situation without sharing specific details about what happened.

The Hollywood star, who has previously struggled with drug addiction, took to her official X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards. (sic)"