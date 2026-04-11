Jennifer Lopez teases return to her 'rom-com era' with new film

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her 'RomCom era' and teased her comeback in the genre.

The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 10, to express her excitement over her upcoming rom-com, 'Office Romance.'

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The new flick also marks Lopez's first starring role in a rom-com after 2022's 'Shotgun Wedding' and 'Marry Me.'

While reflecting on her “wonderful memories” from 'Maid in Manhattan,' her first era of rom-com, Lopez recounted, “Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher."

Along with the gushing note, she also shared throwback snaps from the set of 'Maid in Manhattan' while giving a shout out to the photographer.

Lopez continued, “So many feelings! Such wonderful memories!"

"And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It's OUR Happy Era!!!" she gushed.

The film is all set to release this summer on Netflix, which stars Brett Goldstein as onscreen love interest of Lopez, and other actors including Amy Sedaris, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, and Tony Hale.

This came after Lopes teased the forthcoming movie on her appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in October

“It's not the typical JLo rom-com that you are used to, like the sweet wholesomeness,” she told Andy Cohen. “It's a little raunchy. It's like the jokes are little — think more like Knocked Up… [There's] Something About Mary,” she said, referencing the hit R-rated comedies."