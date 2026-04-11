Dave Grohl's daughter Violet breaks silence on 'Nepo baby' tag

Violet Grohl, the daughter of Dave Grohl is stepping into the spotlight and not letting criticism hold her back.

Ahead of the release of her debut album Be Sweet to Me, set to drop on May 29, the singer addressed being labeled a "nepo baby."

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In an interview with The Forty-Five, Violet said, "Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name. It’s not something I’m ever going to hide behind or say, ‘No, I worked so hard for this! You guys shouldn’t say that! That hurts my feelings.'"

Adding, "I don’t care — I really don’t."

Violet Grohl noted that this is something she's heard since she was 13. "I’ve heard that since I was 13 years old. So call me a nepo baby all you want. It’s ‘whatever’ to me. I just hope that eventually people will give me a shot."

However, the songstress is "beyond grateful" for the life she was born into, saying, "It’s such a privilege to be able to be around musicians and in a space that nurtures my interest and allows me to grow and to make a record."

"Come see me live. Come listen to my music and then you can decide for yourself if I’m worthy of this career or not. This is my passion, this is my thing - and it’s all I want to do," Violet urged people to come and see her live show.