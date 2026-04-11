Riz Ahmed reveals why he hasn't seen his Oscar in years

Riz Ahmed's mom is proud of her son!

During a recent chat with People, the 43-year-old British-Pakistani actor revealed that even after four years of his Oscar win, his mother still cherishes Riz's milestone.

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And she has kept his accolade safely along with her prized possessions.

In fact, he himself handed her the trophy the night he won.

"I went and handed it straight to my mom. She gets first dibs on any of that stuff," he told the outlet as he looked back on the 2022 Academy Awards night.

"I actually haven't seen it for a while, so I'm hoping she knows where it is, 'cause I don't," he jokingly revealed.

For those unversed, Riz and filmmaker Aneil Karia, won the Oscar for Live Action Short Film for their work in 'The Long Goodbye.'

Revealing why his mother has kept it, Riz shared his habit of throwing away stuff.

"She doesn't like me rearranging her stuff. It's a very kind of elaborate scheme. She's hidden it in a place where I don't know, just that I don't throw away any of the stuff. I might throw out a box that has it in it or something," he explained.