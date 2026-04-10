Hassan Campbell compares Afrika Bambaataa to Epstein after hip-hop legend's death
Hassan Campbell reacted to the death of Afrika Bambaataa on a Facebook Live session
Groundbreaking US hip-hop artist and DJ Afrika Bambaataa, known for his 1982 hit "Planet Rock," has died at age 68, his former record label said Thursday.
"With his passing, we reflect on his contributions to the genre and broader culture, which continue to this day," Tommy Boy Records said in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Bambaataa.
Celebrity news site TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that Bambaataa died from complications of cancer at about 3:00 am (0700 GMT) Thursday in Pennsylvania.
Born in housing projects of the Bronx borough of New York City as Lance Taylor, the hip-hop icon got his start in entertainment by hosting block parties and drawing inspiration from early electronic music.
After growing up during a time rife with gang violence, Bambaataa co-founded the Zulu Nation in 1973, which used hip-hop to promote peaceful values.
Bambaataa faced allegations of sexual assault by accusers who said they were minors in incidents alleged in the 1980s and 1990s. Bambaataa disputed the allegations and was never criminally convicted.
In 2025, Bambaataa lost an abuse case in civil court after failing to appear.
Reacting to his death, Hassan Campbell, a former member of the Universal Zulu Nation who accused hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager, said "Rest in peace to the greatest child predator wo ever walked this earth. Before there was an Epstein list there was an Africa."
Hassan expressed his views on the social media pages of According 2 Hip-Hop.
-
Ben Affleck makes major decision about $60M mansion once shared with Jennifer Lopez
-
James McAvoy laughs off career blunder
-
Timothee Chalamet Oscars snub was 'on purpose'?
-
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump on live TV over Epstein denial: Watch
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce no longer eyeing Rhode Island for wedding: New venue revealed
-
Jeff Baena's brother Brad Baena takes privacy action after accusing Aubrey Plaza of cheating
-
Noah Wyle shares insights about teenage obsession amid latest honour
-
Where Paris Jackson stands on allegations against Michael Jackson now
-
Jennifer Lopez calls 'Maid in Manhattan' role 'unforgettable'
-
‘Past life lovers’ Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis already planning a wedding: Insider reveals
-
Katie Price's 'billionaire' husband Lee Andrews intensifies credibility concerns
-
Victoria Beckham makes a demand to Brooklyn, Nicola: ‘I need the Peltz parents if it happens’
-
Noah Wyle 'on cloud nine' after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star
-
Love Island's Laura Anderson takes cryptic swipe at ex Clark Robertson after split
-
Nicola Peltz snubs Brooklyn Beckham on wedding anniversary in huge blow
-
Jack White announces official tour dates
-
Dax Shepard tells truth about Kristen Bell's role during his father's painful cancer battle
-
Demi Lovato's husband Jutes makes sad announcement about their first wedding anniversary