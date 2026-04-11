Travis Kelce gets wedding advice ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

JuJu Smith-Schuster has offered some advice to his former teammate Travis Kelce as he prepares to tie the knot with Taylor Swift.

Ahead of Travis and Taylor's wedding, JuJu, who is also preparing for his own wedding shared a message for the Kansas City Chiefs star.

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In an interview with NBC local, he said, "My advice to TK, man, if you see this, man, all I gotta say is just enjoy the process."

JuJu Smith-Schuster shares message for Travis Kelce ahead of Taylor Swift wedding

"Obviously, wifey is gonna want what she wants, just do it. That’s gonna be happy wife, happy life, and that’s all I gotta say," JuJu added.

Furthermore, JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed that he and Travis Kelce didn't really discussed their wedding plans, but they do intend to attend each other's ceremony.

JuJu said, "Not so much, but he’s gonna have a great wedding, I’m gonna have a great wedding."

"We’re gonna be attending both of them," he noted.

On the other hand, speaking of Taylor Swift, JuJu called her "very cool, chill."

"She’s a baker. She can bake. Yeah, she’s good at that. She’s just normal like us," he added of the pop star.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. Since then, fans have been waiting for their wedding.

Now, recent reports have suggested that the couple have sent "save the date" cards for July 3, 2026 wedding in New York City, which is a shift from previous rumours of a Rhode Island ceremony.