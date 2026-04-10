James McAvoy laughs off career blunder

James McAvoy looked back at one of the most awkward moments from his early acting career.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the actor admitted he once tried to secure a role in Manchester by pretending to be from local area.

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McAvoy revealed that his agent told him the casting directors were only interested "to see people from the neighborhood."

Determined to land the part, the actor decided to improvise. When asked where he was from during the audition, McAvoy, who is originally from Glasgow, Scotland responded with a made-up place name in forced accent.

"I don't know where the hell I'm from, [I'm] just making stuff up. And it didn't go well," McAvoy confessed.

Furthermore, James McAvoy also encountered Tom Hardy in the waiting room afterward, who gave him knowing look, adding to the embarrassment.

Despite the failed audition, the actor has gone on to build a successful career in film and television. Currently, McAvoy is promoting his directorial debut, California Schemin'.

The film follows two Scottish teenagers who fake American identities to break into the music industry.

The synopsis of the film reveals the two Scottish boys from Dundee "conned the music industry by pretending to be an established Californian rap duo, bagging a record deal and appearing on MTV until their scam unraveled."