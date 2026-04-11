Authorities reacts to Natasha Lyonne's ICE detention claim after flight removal

After Natasha Lyonne claimed she was detained by ICE after being removed from a flight on Tuesday, the immigration authorities said that never happened.

A representative for the United States Department of Homeland Security told TMZ that "Neither ICE nor TSA escorted or detained Natasha Lyonne."

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The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when Lyonne was removed from a red-eye flight on its way from Los Angeles to New York City after she reportedly looked "out of it" and was not responding to the plane crew.

The actress took to her X account to explain the situation, revealing that she took sleeping pills to rest on the flight.

"Indeed, I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red eye flight to NYC," Lyonne began.

“Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap. Plan was to be bushy tailed & beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a slot with our beloved Drew Barrymore upon landing. Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess. Thanks for all the love and support. Never had a problem with Delta or TSA before. Heart is with our unpaid TSA workers. Apologies to any travelers who were delayed," she wrote on Friday.

Even after all the mess, Lyonne managed to reach her destination and attended the Thursday premiere of "Lorne," a doc on Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels.