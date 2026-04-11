Offset breaks silence after shocking shooting incident

Offset breaks silence after being shot outside casino

Offset is doing "good," as the rapper has been discharged from the hospital after he was shot outside of a casino.

On April 6, the 34-year-old musician was hospitalized after he was hit by a bullet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida.

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Now, on April 10, the rapper's representative has confirmed that he had been sent down to home in full spirit, “up and walking.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” the spokesperson told People.

Offset also broke his silence after he was released from the medical center and released a statement on social media expressing his gratitude to his pals and fans for the love and support he received.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and shown me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!” he penned down in a post uploaded on April 10

“I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…” he noted.

Concluding his caption with a positive note, he wrote, “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win."