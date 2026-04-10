Dianna Russini bashes husband in resurfaced video
Dianna Russini joked about divorcing husband Kevin Goldschmidt before her pictures with Mike Vrabel surfaced online
Old videos of NFL reporter Dianna Russini speaking about her husband have resurfaced after she was seen holding hands with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
According to PEOPLE, Russini cracked several jokes about her marriage to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt "falling apart" during a February appearance on Stugotz and Company while she was in San Francisco covering the 2026 Super Bowl.
"We're getting divorced at the end of the year," Russini joked, adding, "we're going through it," while talking about her busy schedule, which prompted one of the hosts to quip, "Sorry, Kev."
"He doesn't even know who I am right now...we've never been more disconnected in our lives," Russini continued. "Our text messages look like two robots," she added, before joking she had "a lot of work to do" on her marriage when she got home from the Super Bowl.
Photos published this week showing Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona, have sparked widespread speculation about an inappropriate relationship.
However, in a statement issued to the media, Russini said, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
Mike Vrabel said the interaction was “completely innocent” and “laughable” to suggest otherwise.
Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt tied the knot in 2020 and have two children together.
Mike Vrabel and wife Jen Vrabel reportedly met as student athletes at Ohio State University and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2024. They have two sons, one of whom, Tyler, briefly played for the Atlanta Falcons, according to Page Six.
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