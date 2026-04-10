King Charles to address nation on mother's birthday
King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to London before the 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles will address the nation on Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday on April 21. The monarch's address will be broadcast across the nation and the Commonwealth.
The King, who is currently staying at Balmoral estate, will travel to London alongside Queen Camilla for the commemorations.
According to GB News, a special reception at Buckingham Palace will bring together representatives from organisations and charities closely linked to the late Queen, with the monarch having personally selected guests from her hundreds of patronages over recent months.
Senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are expected to join the King and Queen for the occasion.
Meanwhile, "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style", the largest exhibition ever dedicated to the fashion and personal style of the late monarch opened on Friday at The King's Gallery in Buckingham Palace.
According to a statement issued by the royal family, the exhibition features over 300 items showcasing the remarkable style of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
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