Where Paris Jackson stands on allegations against Michael Jackson now

Paris Jackson is reportedly changing how she sees the claims made against her late father, Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson faced multiple allegations over the years of sexual abuse involving minors, though he denied all claims and was acquitted in a 2005 criminal trial.

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Paris had earlier dismissed these accusations and defended her father. However, new reports claim she may now be reconsidering her stance after spending time with people linked to the case.

"Paris has stayed in touch with the Cascio family and she is especially close with their mother, Connie," a source told The Daily Mail.

"There have been some very candid conversations over the years between Paris and the Cascio family and, based upon those, Paris knows exactly what her father did."

Sources say she has had private talks over the years and could speak about it in public in the future. "This will come out officially from Paris in time but it's going to come out when Paris wants it to come out," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that she has not confirmed this herself. However, she has also stepped away from the upcoming biopic about her father, saying she did not agree with parts of the script.

"I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed," she posted on social media.

She further elaborated her comments on Instagram. "So I just butted out and left it alone because it's not my project. They're going to make whatever they're going to make."

"A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys (the fans) are gonna be happy with it.