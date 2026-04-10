Jennifer Lopez calls 'Maid in Manhattan' role 'unforgettable'

Jennifer Lopez looked back on one of her most beloved films, Maid in Manhattan.

More than two decades after its release, Lopez shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her role as Marisa Venture.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on April 9, the actress and singer said she still thinks about the character all these years later.

Lopez wrote in the caption, "Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura. A single mom who moved through marble lobbies and thread-count sheets that weren’t hers…but carried herself like they could be."

Adding, "Maid in Manhattan started as a script called The Chambermaid. @egt239 and I reached out to Wayne Wang and together we dreamed up a girl with her nose pressed to the snow globe of Manhattan."

"A girl from the Bronx, playing a girl from the Bronx, who dared to dream bigger than her zip code…" Lopez shared.

Concluding the caption, Lopez noted, "I was so lucky to share that set with Natasha Richardson, Bob Hoskins, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Tyler Posey and Amy Sedaris. What a movie. What a cast. What a time."

This comes after a recent reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes at an industry event.